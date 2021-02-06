Sign up
Photo 2504
February 6: Park Landscape
This is a wintry look at my favorite city park. Most of the landscape in my city is fairly flat like this. The park's pond has a partial layer of ice on it.
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
1
0
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
2905
photos
33
followers
48
following
686% complete
2497
2498
2499
2500
2501
2502
2503
2504
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
28th January 2021 3:49pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
bw
,
for2021
Yolanda
ace
Beautiful!
February 6th, 2021
