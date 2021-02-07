Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2505
February 7: Pond
I have been trying to get a good shot of this pond for a few years. This is the best shot I have been able to get so far.
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
2906
photos
33
followers
48
following
686% complete
View this month »
2498
2499
2500
2501
2502
2503
2504
2505
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS
Taken
22nd October 2016 11:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pond
,
water.
,
bw
,
for2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close