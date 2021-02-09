Previous
February 9: A Winter Treasure by daisymiller
February 9: A Winter Treasure

I bought flower bulbs last Autumn. I hoped that I could force them to bloom in the winter. Some of the hyacinth bulbs are blooming. This is a pink one that has fallen over onto its side. I treasure blossoms in the middle of winter.
Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
