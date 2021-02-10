Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2508
February 10: Icicles
I treasure it when I see a photo opportunity that is going to be around for only a short while. We are having a major cold spell with temperatures much below normal. Icicles are forming in unusual places, such as my kitchen window.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
0
0
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
2909
photos
33
followers
48
following
687% complete
2501
2502
2503
2504
2505
2506
2507
2508
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
7th February 2021 2:09pm
Tags
winter
,
weather
,
bw
,
treasure
,
for2021
