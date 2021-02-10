Previous
February 10: Icicles by daisymiller
Photo 2508

February 10: Icicles

I treasure it when I see a photo opportunity that is going to be around for only a short while. We are having a major cold spell with temperatures much below normal. Icicles are forming in unusual places, such as my kitchen window.
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Daisy Miller

