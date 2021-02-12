Previous
February 12: Butterfly by daisymiller
February 12: Butterfly

The butterflies love the flowers in my neighbor's garden. This photo is of a Monarch butterfly on aster blossoms. I treasure butterflies.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects
