Photo 2510
February 12: Butterfly
The butterflies love the flowers in my neighbor's garden. This photo is of a Monarch butterfly on aster blossoms. I treasure butterflies.
12th February 2021
12th Feb 21
Daisy Miller
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
Tags
butterfly
bw
for2021
