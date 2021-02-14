Sign up
Photo 2512
February 14: Flash of Red
Each year I make Valentine cards for members of my immediate family. This is what the 2021 Valentine card looks like.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
9
1
365
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
14th February 2021 12:34pm
red
valentine
for2021
Milanie
ace
This is so cheerful
February 14th, 2021
