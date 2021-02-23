Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2521
February 23: Abstract 2
This shot was taken out my living room window. The vehicles made tire tracks in the snow on driveway, the curb, and the street. I thought the tire tracks made interesting patterns.
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
8th February 2021 12:20pm
Tags
snow
,
february
,
weather
,
abstract
,
bw
,
for2021
