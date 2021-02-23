Previous
February 23: Abstract 2 by daisymiller
Photo 2521

February 23: Abstract 2

This shot was taken out my living room window. The vehicles made tire tracks in the snow on driveway, the curb, and the street. I thought the tire tracks made interesting patterns.
23rd February 2021

Daisy Miller

