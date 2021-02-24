Previous
February 24: Abstract 3
Photo 2522

February 24: Abstract 3

I like looking at the animal tracks in the snow. I try to identify the people and the animals that made the tracks. Since it was really cold when I took this photo, this was shot looking out my house window.
24th February 2021

Daisy Miller

Photo Details

