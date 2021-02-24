Sign up
Photo 2522
February 24: Abstract 3
I like looking at the animal tracks in the snow. I try to identify the people and the animals that made the tracks. Since it was really cold when I took this photo, this was shot looking out my house window.
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
0
0
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
2924
photos
35
followers
48
following
691% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
12th February 2021 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
february
,
weather
,
abstract
,
bw
,
for2021
