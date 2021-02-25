Previous
Next
February 25: Abstract 4 by daisymiller
Photo 2523

February 25: Abstract 4

It was very cold, so I stayed indoors. I looked out the window at the snow. The sun created interesting shadows. This photo shows the shad of the two panels of one of the garden bed fences.
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
691% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise