February 10: Grow Lamp

My son gave me a grow lamp for Christmas. this is a close up of one of the lights. I thought that each light would light up the entire length of the light, like a florescent tube. Instead, each individual square in the short lines light up. I shot a picture when the lights were off. The white diagonal line was a reflection of the light in the room. The lights give off a lot of bright light and the plants seem to like the grow lamp.