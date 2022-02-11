Previous
February 11: Snow Tunnel by daisymiller
Photo 2706

February 11: Snow Tunnel

The warmer temperatures melted much of the snow from last week's snowstorm. I was surprised to see a tunnel in a snowbank. I should not be surprised though, as we have lots of wild animals in my city. I wonder who made this tunnel.
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Daisy Miller

