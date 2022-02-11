Sign up
Photo 2706
February 11: Snow Tunnel
The warmer temperatures melted much of the snow from last week's snowstorm. I was surprised to see a tunnel in a snowbank. I should not be surprised though, as we have lots of wild animals in my city. I wonder who made this tunnel.
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
Views
6
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
10th February 2022 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
february
,
weather
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for22
,
highkey?
