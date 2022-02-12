Previous
February 12: Melting Snow by daisymiller
Photo 2707

February 12: Melting Snow

The snow from Winter Storm Leopold is still melting. Whenever I come across a patch like this, I try to walk carefully. I do not like falling through the snow and landing in ice cold water.
12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

Daisy Miller

