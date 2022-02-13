Previous
February 13: Outside My Window by daisymiller
Photo 2708

February 13: Outside My Window

Every day I look outside for a quick weather check. The first thing I see each morning is my back deck. This is a low-key look at the spindles on the side of the deck.
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Daisy Miller

