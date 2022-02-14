Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2709
February 14: Amaryllis
I failed with selective coloring. I still wanted to have a pop of red this month. Due to time constraints, I decided to post a regular color image. This photo is of a blossom on the third bloom stalk of the Red Velvet Amaryllis.
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
1
1
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
3120
photos
34
followers
47
following
2702
2703
2704
2705
2706
2707
2708
2709
Views
4
1
1
365
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
13th February 2022 1:18pm
red
,
flower
,
february
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
February 14th, 2022
