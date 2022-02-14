Previous
February 14: Amaryllis by daisymiller
February 14: Amaryllis

I failed with selective coloring. I still wanted to have a pop of red this month. Due to time constraints, I decided to post a regular color image. This photo is of a blossom on the third bloom stalk of the Red Velvet Amaryllis.
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
February 14th, 2022  
