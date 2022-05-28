Previous
Next
May 28: Leaf and Columbine Flower Reflection by daisymiller
Photo 2793

May 28: Leaf and Columbine Flower Reflection

The winds died down this day and created nice reflections in the bird bath water. A tree leaf blew into the bird bath. The columbine flowers were also reflected in the bird bath water.
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. This is my second go around with the 365 project. I participated in 365...
766% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise