Local gifts are best by danette
Photo 2286

Local gifts are best

My daughter-in-law purchased this local (for them) ornament for our tree. It represents the pirate ship that Tampa is known for. I love local gifts! Hoping you all had a wonderful Christmas.
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Danette Thompson

@danette
Babs ace
What a lovely decoration.
December 26th, 2019  
