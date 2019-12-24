Sign up
Photo 2285
Christmas Eve
It's a beautiful day in Florida. Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas!
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
2507
photos
138
followers
134
following
Photo Details
3
3
365
365
SM-G965U
SM-G965U
Taken
24th December 2019 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
ocean
,
florida
,
lifeguard
,
pompano
,
samsungs9plus
