Photo 2337
Beauty surrounds us
My neighbor’s yard. Later, we saw two young girls taking pictures in front of it.
“light in the darkness...” I really need to go take this again with my camera.
21st March 2020
21st Mar 20
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
flowers
florida
bougainvillea
Mallory
ace
Beautiful! Thank goodness it is spring time, right?
March 21st, 2020
