Beauty surrounds us by danette
Photo 2337

Beauty surrounds us

My neighbor’s yard. Later, we saw two young girls taking pictures in front of it.
“light in the darkness...” I really need to go take this again with my camera.
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
Mallory ace
Beautiful! Thank goodness it is spring time, right?
March 21st, 2020  
