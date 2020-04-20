Sign up
Photo 2359
Hugging owls
For everyone missing their hugs...here are some owls for you!
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
2
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
2584
photos
138
followers
131
following
Tags
florida
,
owls
,
burrowing
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so cute, Danette, and it's so nice to see hugs.
April 20th, 2020
Diana
ace
This just has to be the cutest I've seen for a long time :-)
April 20th, 2020
