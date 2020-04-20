Previous
Hugging owls by danette
Photo 2359

Hugging owls

For everyone missing their hugs...here are some owls for you!
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Danette Thompson

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so cute, Danette, and it's so nice to see hugs.
April 20th, 2020  
Diana ace
This just has to be the cutest I've seen for a long time :-)
April 20th, 2020  
