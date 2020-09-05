Sign up
Photo 2440
Anhinga
The light accentuate his colors.
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
1
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
2665
photos
134
followers
129
following
2433
2434
2435
2436
2437
2438
2439
2440
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
4th September 2020 9:49am
Tags
bird
,
florida
,
anhinga
,
boynton
,
greencay
Diana
ace
Awesome capture of this beauty.
September 5th, 2020
