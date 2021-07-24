Previous
Joyful by danette
Photo 2657

Joyful

My grandson turned two! The most fun items were the empty box and the balloons! His favorite gift was a new pillow. (I guess two is the age they are allowed to use pillows.) He has been stealing his brother's at night.
24th July 2021

Danette Thompson

@danette
