Photo 2685
Scratch where it itches
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
2911
photos
137
followers
134
following
735% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
5th September 2021 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
florida
,
flamingo
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
September 8th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my, what a great image and title!
September 8th, 2021
KWind
ace
Beautiful! Love the colour and focus.
September 8th, 2021
