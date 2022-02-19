Sign up
Photo 2816
I'm so pretty!
He was high in the tree singing the prettiest song!
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
Danette Thompson
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Tags
bird
,
cardinal
,
florida
Mags
I can hear him singing!
February 19th, 2022
Lou Ann
Oh! Wonderful capture!
February 19th, 2022
