Tampa Bay Lightning by danette
Tampa Bay Lightning

Not great photos, but we had such a great time at the hockey game! We haven’t been since before Covid. What fun to see so many people having a great time! The pregame was impressive. We even won, making it all that much better.
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Danette Thompson

Allison Williams ace
You captured the excitement very well!
April 2nd, 2022  
