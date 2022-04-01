Sign up
Photo 2848
Tampa Bay Lightning
Not great photos, but we had such a great time at the hockey game! We haven’t been since before Covid. What fun to see so many people having a great time! The pregame was impressive. We even won, making it all that much better.
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
1
0
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3077
photos
136
followers
135
following
Allison Williams
ace
You captured the excitement very well!
April 2nd, 2022
