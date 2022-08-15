Previous
Crashing by danette
Photo 2953

Crashing

Another thing I could watch all day--waves crashing against the rocks. The rocks on the beach in our area were put there for erosion control. Farther up the coast are limestone outcroppings that give the beaches a much different look.
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
