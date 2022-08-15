Sign up
Photo 2953
Crashing
Another thing I could watch all day--waves crashing against the rocks. The rocks on the beach in our area were put there for erosion control. Farther up the coast are limestone outcroppings that give the beaches a much different look.
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Tags
beach
,
wave
,
rock
,
splash
,
florida
,
deerfield
