Desert View Watchtower
Photo 2964

Desert View Watchtower

Located on the south rim of the Grand Canyon, this tower was built in 1932 and is 70' tall. It is currently closed. The views from this area are still outstanding.
8th September 2022

Danette Thompson

Mags
Wow! It should be saved and repaired.
September 8th, 2022  
Danette Thompson
@marlboromaam it's historic, so I am sure they are saving it. The visitor centers were also closed, so imagine it was a weird Covid rule.
September 8th, 2022  
