Photo 2964
Desert View Watchtower
Located on the south rim of the Grand Canyon, this tower was built in 1932 and is 70' tall. It is currently closed. The views from this area are still outstanding.
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
2
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3193
photos
134
followers
130
following
812% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
24th August 2022 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
desert
,
grand
,
view
,
historic
,
arizona
,
canyon
,
watchtower
Mags
ace
Wow! It should be saved and repaired.
September 8th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
@marlboromaam
it's historic, so I am sure they are saving it. The visitor centers were also closed, so imagine it was a weird Covid rule.
September 8th, 2022
