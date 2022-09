Court of the Patriarchs

The Patriarchs are three neighboring sandstone peaks on the west side of Zion Canyon. Each is named after biblical fathers. From left to right (south to north) they are Abraham Peak, Isaac Peak, and Jacob Peak. Abraham Peak is the tallest at 6,890 feet. The white top of Jacob Peak rises behind the orange rock of Mount Moroni. The Patriarchs were named by Frederick Vining Fisher, a Methodist minister who ventured into Zion in 1916, labeling numerous prominent points in Zion Canyon