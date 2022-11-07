Previous
Our Autumn Color by danette
Photo 3010

Our Autumn Color

Just looks a little different in Florida! Also, we were just put under a Hurricane Watch. Oh my goodness...
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh my goodness what is more beautiful than this! Hope the hurricane makes a wide circle away from you!
November 7th, 2022  
