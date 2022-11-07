Sign up
Photo 3010
Our Autumn Color
Just looks a little different in Florida! Also, we were just put under a Hurricane Watch. Oh my goodness...
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
1
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3239
photos
135
followers
131
following
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
3008
3009
3010
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G965U
Taken
7th November 2022 10:12am
Tags
tree
,
flowers
,
tabebuia
,
florida
Diana
ace
Oh my goodness what is more beautiful than this! Hope the hurricane makes a wide circle away from you!
November 7th, 2022
