Photo 3027
Following the scent
This raccoon was sniffing all around.
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
25th November 2022 1:12pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
animal
,
racoon
Diana
ace
What a fabulous find and capture! Do you normally see them?
November 30th, 2022
