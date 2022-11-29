Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3026
Tropical Oasis
Peanut Island (see yesterday's post) is a beautiful place with crystal clear lagoons and beaches, not to mention tropical trees.
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3255
photos
132
followers
129
following
829% complete
View this month »
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
3026
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
23rd November 2022 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
palm
,
island
,
peanut
,
tropical
,
lagoon
,
florida
Diana
ace
It looks really fabulous, I have been to Florida a few times but never heard of Peanut Island.
November 29th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Great capture of the lush looking island
November 29th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
@ludwigsdiana
many Floridians don't even know about it! It is 79 acres, located near the Lake Worth Inlet. It is accessible only by boat. There is a water taxi that takes people there or bring your own boat. Many people anchor around the island as there is a reef. The water is beautiful. People like to snorkel there. The island offers many picnic spots.
November 29th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close