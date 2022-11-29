Previous
Tropical Oasis by danette
Photo 3026

Tropical Oasis

Peanut Island (see yesterday's post) is a beautiful place with crystal clear lagoons and beaches, not to mention tropical trees.
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Danette Thompson

Diana ace
It looks really fabulous, I have been to Florida a few times but never heard of Peanut Island.
November 29th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Great capture of the lush looking island
November 29th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
@ludwigsdiana many Floridians don't even know about it! It is 79 acres, located near the Lake Worth Inlet. It is accessible only by boat. There is a water taxi that takes people there or bring your own boat. Many people anchor around the island as there is a reef. The water is beautiful. People like to snorkel there. The island offers many picnic spots.
November 29th, 2022  
