A Seminole Man by danette
A Seminole Man

The Seminole Tribe is deeply connected to the cattle industry in Florida. This man leads the Seminole members of the parade and dances down the street. He is wearing traditional Seminole clothing.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
Diana
What a great portrait of this character, love the costume!
March 13th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn)
Wonderful shot of him.
March 13th, 2023  
