Photo 3115
More Oldies
Took some photos of my brother back in high school for a project. B&W film, developed and printed by me. Just had the negatives scanned by a friend. My brother competed in rodeos up through college.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
2
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
3344
photos
129
followers
126
following
853% complete
3108
3109
3110
3111
3112
3113
3114
3115
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
CanoScan 9000F Mark II
brother
,
cows
,
calf
ace
Fantastic! Bring 'em on!
March 27th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, very cool
March 27th, 2023
