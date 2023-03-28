Previous
Calf Roping by danette
Photo 3116

Calf Roping

One more post of images taken in high school of my brother. B&W film, developed and printed by me. Negatives recently scanned by a friend.
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Danette Thompson

