Previous
Photo 3177
Moon peaking through
I was engrossed with the gorgeous sky when I saw a sliver of sliver in the pink cloud. After a few minutes, the nearly full moon made an appearance.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
1st July 2023 8:13pm
Tags
moon
sunset
palm
florida
Shepherdman
Love all the colours in this unusual capture of the moon
July 2nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Nicely captured!
July 2nd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
interesting saturation edit, love it!
July 2nd, 2023
Diana
ace
So beautifully csptured and great edit.
July 2nd, 2023
