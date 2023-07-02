Previous
Moon peaking through by danette
Moon peaking through

I was engrossed with the gorgeous sky when I saw a sliver of sliver in the pink cloud. After a few minutes, the nearly full moon made an appearance.
Danette Thompson

MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
Shepherdman
Love all the colours in this unusual capture of the moon
July 2nd, 2023  
Mags ace
Nicely captured!
July 2nd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
interesting saturation edit, love it!
July 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
So beautifully csptured and great edit.
July 2nd, 2023  
