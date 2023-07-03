Previous
Full Buck Moon by danette
Photo 3178

Full Buck Moon

While waiting for fireworks, we were treated to a beautiful moonrise.
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Danette Thompson

Beautiful with the city below
July 4th, 2023  
