Photo 3179
Happy Birthday, America!
The Seminole tribe puts on an amazing celebration on July 3 each year.
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
fireworks
america
4thofjuly
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful, Danette!
July 4th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Happy birthday indeed, this is a beautiful tribute
July 4th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful fireworks capture.
July 4th, 2023
Leslie
ace
Love It
July 4th, 2023
Diana
ace
How stunning this is, absolutely beautifully captured.
July 4th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Wow great fireworks!
Because of the forest fires here the fireworks were banned!
July 4th, 2023
Because of the forest fires here the fireworks were banned!