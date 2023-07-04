Previous
Happy Birthday, America! by danette
Photo 3179

Happy Birthday, America!

The Seminole tribe puts on an amazing celebration on July 3 each year.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Danette Thompson

@danette
gloria jones ace
Beautiful, Danette!
July 4th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Happy birthday indeed, this is a beautiful tribute
July 4th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful fireworks capture.
July 4th, 2023  
Leslie ace
Love It
July 4th, 2023  
Diana ace
How stunning this is, absolutely beautifully captured.
July 4th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Wow great fireworks!
Because of the forest fires here the fireworks were banned!
July 4th, 2023  
