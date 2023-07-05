Previous
The Celebration Continues by danette
The Celebration Continues

We continued our Independence Day celebration with our son and his family with a parade in the morning and more fireworks at night. While some may disagree, we love our country, flaws and all.
Danette Thompson

@danette
Corinne C ace
A beautiful shot!
July 5th, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Lovely photo and I ditto your sentiments. Why else would so many desire to come here?
July 5th, 2023  
