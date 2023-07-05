Sign up
Previous
Photo 3180
The Celebration Continues
We continued our Independence Day celebration with our son and his family with a parade in the morning and more fireworks at night. While some may disagree, we love our country, flaws and all.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
2
1
Danette Thompson
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
fireworks
celebration
independence
july4
Corinne C
A beautiful shot!
July 5th, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
Lovely photo and I ditto your sentiments. Why else would so many desire to come here?
July 5th, 2023
