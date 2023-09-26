Previous
Super Moon is coming by danette
Super Moon is coming

Caught this nearly full moon rising over a high rise. Too bad there weren't more lights on!
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Diana
amazing capture and composition!
September 27th, 2023  
Mags
Fantastic as is!
September 27th, 2023  
