Bull Elk protecting his herd by danette
Photo 3224

Bull Elk protecting his herd

It was amazing watching 2 herds of Elk and how they communicated with each other.
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Danette Thompson

@danette
how marvellous!
September 30th, 2023  
fantastic capture of the bull elk and great composition with all elk in the grass
September 30th, 2023  
Nice capture!
September 30th, 2023  
Terrific capture
September 30th, 2023  
Fantastic!
September 30th, 2023  
