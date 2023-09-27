Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3224
Bull Elk protecting his herd
It was amazing watching 2 herds of Elk and how they communicated with each other.
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
5
5
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
27th September 2023 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
mountain
,
park
,
bull
,
national
,
rocky
,
colorado
,
elk
,
herd
,
ndao18
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how marvellous!
September 30th, 2023
*lynn
ace
fantastic capture of the bull elk and great composition with all elk in the grass
September 30th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
September 30th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Terrific capture
September 30th, 2023
Mags
ace
Fantastic!
September 30th, 2023
