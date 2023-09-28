Previous
Photo 3224

Courage

The window washers in my area always use scaffolding. I was surprised to see this guy just using ropes. His co-worker was on the ground. I wanted to ask if he was there to catch him.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

