Photo 3226
Ripples of Gold
Sitting at this amazing park in the middle of Denver watching the sun turn the lake gold.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
2
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3456
photos
126
followers
125
following
884% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
26th September 2023 8:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
park
,
duck
,
denver
,
colorado
,
ndao18
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 30th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful!
September 30th, 2023
