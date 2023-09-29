Previous
Ripples of Gold by danette
Ripples of Gold

Sitting at this amazing park in the middle of Denver watching the sun turn the lake gold.
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Danette Thompson

@danette
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 30th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful!
September 30th, 2023  
