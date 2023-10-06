Previous
Next
Brothers by danette
Photo 3234

Brothers

Had fun watching our grandsons after school. Our daughter-in-law isn't feeling well. I walked them home from school and they swam for a while. The water is getting too cold for me, but they are boys!
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
886% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise