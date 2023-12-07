Previous
The Santa Express by danette
The Santa Express

US Sugar owns these vintage steam engines. Every Christmas, they bring Santa in and toys from the Toys for Tots program. It is amazing to see.
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Danette Thompson

@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
