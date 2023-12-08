Previous
Santa Claus is coming! by danette
Photo 3283

Santa Claus is coming!

Better be good!
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
899% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
I'll try :)
December 8th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
December 8th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Wonderful, good guys
December 8th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Santa and an Elf...so cute!
December 8th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool. Hi Santa.
December 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise