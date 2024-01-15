Sign up
Previous
Photo 3308
Female Cardinal
She was sitting on top of the bushes chirping as she moved her head side to side. We even got a little bit of sunshine this morning!
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
15th January 2024 9:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
female
,
cardinal
,
ndao-23
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
January 15th, 2024
