50 Years of Ministry by danette
Photo 3312

50 Years of Ministry

Last night, our music pastor retired. He was a faithful servant for 50 years (25+ years at our church). I am honored to call him a friend. They used this photo for his retirement celebration poster.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Danette Thompson

Olwynne
Great capture. So difficult when the lighting is an unknown quantity
January 21st, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture.
January 21st, 2024  
