Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3312
50 Years of Ministry
Last night, our music pastor retired. He was a faithful servant for 50 years (25+ years at our church). I am honored to call him a friend. They used this photo for his retirement celebration poster.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3541
photos
124
followers
123
following
907% complete
View this month »
3305
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
14th April 2019 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
concert
,
pastor
Olwynne
Great capture. So difficult when the lighting is an unknown quantity
January 21st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture.
January 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close