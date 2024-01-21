Sign up
Previous
Photo 3313
Pelican
He was hiding from me for the longest time. Then, he finally decided I could take a few of his photos with the rising sun behind him.
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
7
7
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3542
photos
124
followers
123
following
907% complete
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
3313
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
21st January 2024 8:22am
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
ocean
,
sunrise
,
pelican
,
flare
,
atlantic
,
florida
Mags
ace
Outstanding capture!
January 21st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Fabulous! Love the clouds & starburst & not forgetting the pelican in silhouette - lots to like!
January 21st, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautifully captured!
January 21st, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous silhouette capture
January 21st, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Super shot!
January 21st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this beautiful photograph
January 21st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
January 21st, 2024
