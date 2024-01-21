Previous
Pelican by danette
Pelican

He was hiding from me for the longest time. Then, he finally decided I could take a few of his photos with the rising sun behind him.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Danette Thompson

@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Mags ace
Outstanding capture!
January 21st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous! Love the clouds & starburst & not forgetting the pelican in silhouette - lots to like!
January 21st, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautifully captured!
January 21st, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous silhouette capture
January 21st, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Super shot!
January 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this beautiful photograph
January 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
January 21st, 2024  
