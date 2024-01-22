Sign up
Photo 3314
Cold Sunrise
50 degrees may not be cold for anyone else, but it is for me! Got up early for this beautiful sunrise, in spite of the cloud bank. Thanks so much for liking my pelican from yesterday!!
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
ocean
,
clouds
,
sunrise
,
atlantic
,
florida
,
pompano
Glorious capture! The perfect temp for yard work. =)
January 23rd, 2024
Another gorgeous shot! You’re on a roll!
January 23rd, 2024
how beautiful
January 23rd, 2024
Thom Mitchell
Swappin' out the gorgeous blues for gorgeous oranges! Beautiful!
January 23rd, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
@rhoing
missing our typical blue skies this winter
January 23rd, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
@marlboromaam
yet, somehow, it didn’t get done!
January 23rd, 2024
