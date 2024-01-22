Previous
Cold Sunrise by danette
Cold Sunrise

50 degrees may not be cold for anyone else, but it is for me! Got up early for this beautiful sunrise, in spite of the cloud bank. Thanks so much for liking my pelican from yesterday!!
Danette Thompson

OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Mags ace
Glorious capture! The perfect temp for yard work. =)
January 23rd, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
Another gorgeous shot! You’re on a roll!
January 23rd, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how beautiful
January 23rd, 2024  
Thom Mitchell
Swappin' out the gorgeous blues for gorgeous oranges! Beautiful!
January 23rd, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
@rhoing missing our typical blue skies this winter
January 23rd, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
@marlboromaam yet, somehow, it didn’t get done!
January 23rd, 2024  
