Early morning
Early morning

The pier area at Pompano Beach has been vastly improved over the last 5+ years. This was taken just before sunrise.
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Danette Thompson

@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and sight.
January 25th, 2024  
