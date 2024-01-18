Sign up
Previous
Photo 3311
Alligator
Popping up to watch the sunset.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
6
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3540
photos
124
followers
123
following
907% complete
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
15th January 2024 6:47pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunset
,
alligator
,
florida
,
everglades
,
ndao-23
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, lovely ripples and colour.
January 19th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
sneaky popping up in that wonderful warm golden colour.
January 19th, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice spotting
January 19th, 2024
Thom Mitchell
Haha! I initially thought this was the grain of wood (wood and carpentry and construction on the brain!), with a long knot in it. Great capture!
January 19th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Ooh, well spotted but a little scary.
January 19th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool image!
January 19th, 2024
