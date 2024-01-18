Previous
Alligator by danette
Alligator

Popping up to watch the sunset.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Danette Thompson

@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Diana
Well spotted and captured, lovely ripples and colour.
January 19th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~
sneaky popping up in that wonderful warm golden colour.
January 19th, 2024  
Harry J Benson
Nice spotting
January 19th, 2024  
Thom Mitchell
Haha! I initially thought this was the grain of wood (wood and carpentry and construction on the brain!), with a long knot in it. Great capture!
January 19th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
Ooh, well spotted but a little scary.
January 19th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy
Cool image!
January 19th, 2024  
